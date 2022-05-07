Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 3,245,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,016. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

