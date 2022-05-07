argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.43. 482,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,021. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

