Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Argo Group International has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $41.30 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

