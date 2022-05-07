Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.