Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.43.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$28.70 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.28.
About Aritzia (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
