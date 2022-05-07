Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of ARKO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.96. 554,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arko by 2,572.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,154,961 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 812,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 452,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

