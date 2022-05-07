ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,543.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $38,543.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00183875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00478865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038903 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,598.64 or 1.99224073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

