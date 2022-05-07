Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.71 ($7.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.21) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.58) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.26) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

AT1 traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €4.62 ($4.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.15 and a 200 day moving average of €5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.43 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.53).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

