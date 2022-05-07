Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

