Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Gary C. Dake Buys 450 Shares

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Dake bought 450 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,359.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,369.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.61. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

