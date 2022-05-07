Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.