Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

