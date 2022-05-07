Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.
In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.
About Arvinas (Get Rating)
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
