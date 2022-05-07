Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 684,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,483. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arvinas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.39.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

