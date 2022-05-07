Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $45.68 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 43.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.39.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.