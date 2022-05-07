Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,458. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $123,565,000 and have sold 38,026 shares worth $1,871,164. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

