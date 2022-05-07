Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAWH stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.