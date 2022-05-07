Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3,759.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,332 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

