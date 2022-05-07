Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Paramount Group worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.28 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

