Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,139 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of UMH Properties worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMH opened at $21.50 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

