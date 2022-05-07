Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,060 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,540. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

