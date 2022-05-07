Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

