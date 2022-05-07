Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

