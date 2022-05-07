Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Affirm Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
