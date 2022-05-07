Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 100,382 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,382 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

SIRI stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

