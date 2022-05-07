Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 49,556 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,556 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

