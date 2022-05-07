Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

IVZ opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

