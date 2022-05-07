Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

