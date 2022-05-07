AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £110 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($130.85).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at £103.22 ($128.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,638.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,994.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,123.94. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($81.20) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($137.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.82) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.