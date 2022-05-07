Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. 1,192,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,313. The company has a market cap of $646.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.