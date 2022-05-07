ATB Capital Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.59.

Shares of CPX opened at C$44.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 114.08. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

