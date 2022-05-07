Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAWW opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.