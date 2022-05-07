AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

AEYE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AudioEye by 2,094.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

