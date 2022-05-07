Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Augmedix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

