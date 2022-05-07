Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$773.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$3.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.