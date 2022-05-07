Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $329,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 363,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.