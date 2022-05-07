Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 269,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,729. The firm has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.