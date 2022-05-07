Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,533. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

