Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 146,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 263,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. 1,581,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,533. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

