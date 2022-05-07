Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. 1,313,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,069. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 834,000 shares of company stock valued at $598,610. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

