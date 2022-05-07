Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Avaya by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $16,824,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

