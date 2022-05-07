AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. AvidXchange’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of AVDX traded up 0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 13.54.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AvidXchange stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.27.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

