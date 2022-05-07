AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 19.27.

Shares of AVDX opened at 8.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.61. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

