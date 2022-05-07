AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $7.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 30.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

