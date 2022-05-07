Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. 1,779,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,506. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

