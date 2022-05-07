Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.00 EPS.

Shares of ACLS opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

