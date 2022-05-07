AXIS Token Hits Market Cap of $3.57 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $1,044.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,477.49 or 1.00013663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00098999 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.