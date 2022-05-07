Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

