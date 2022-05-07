B. Riley Cuts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $11.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.