B. Riley Cuts Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $6.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

