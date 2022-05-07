Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($125.26) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($132.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($179.26).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.